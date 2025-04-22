Short Interest in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Drops By 15.3%

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the March 15th total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

In related news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 6,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total value of $703,959.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 53,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,763,709.84. This represents a 10.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $33,437.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,767.41. This represents a 8.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,897 shares of company stock valued at $4,227,970 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 489.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 337.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $31,000.

OLLI traded up $2.07 on Tuesday, reaching $108.57. The company had a trading volume of 231,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,019. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $70.17 and a fifty-two week high of $120.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.97 and its 200 day moving average is $104.02.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.61 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

