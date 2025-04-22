Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $78.96, but opened at $85.13. Pentair shares last traded at $84.83, with a volume of 258,108 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Pentair had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 20.94%.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pentair from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Up 8.2 %

The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

See Also

