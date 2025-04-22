Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Short Interest Update

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 629,600 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the March 15th total of 754,100 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 168,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Merchants Bancorp

In related news, insider Scott A. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $1,077,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,818.60. This trade represents a 47.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merchants Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MBIN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $52.50 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 2.3 %

MBIN stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.77. The company had a trading volume of 11,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,763. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $30.73 and a one year high of $53.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average of $39.01.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.58. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 22.08%. Research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.34%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

