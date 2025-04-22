Bodycote plc (BOY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 16.10 on June 5th

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 14th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.10 ($0.22) per share on Thursday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 133.3% increase from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Bodycote Stock Performance

BOY opened at GBX 464.80 ($6.22) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £832.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. Bodycote has a 1 year low of GBX 449.40 ($6.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 774 ($10.36). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 579.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 599.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84.

Get Bodycote alerts:

Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX 48.60 ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. Bodycote had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bodycote will post 54.0540541 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.71) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BOY

About Bodycote

(Get Free Report)

The leading provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services worldwide.

Heat treatment encompasses a variety of techniques and specialist engineering processes which improve the properties of metals and alloys and extend the life of components and is a vital part of any manufacturing process.

Bodycote is uniquely placed via our global network and the experience and knowledge of our people to offer high quality, reliable and cost-effective services to manufacturers whatever their size or market sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.