Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Trading 7% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $41.81 and last traded at $41.31. 72,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 351,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.60.

The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $187.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CATY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average is $46.31. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

