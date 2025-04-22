Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Trading 7% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $41.81 and last traded at $41.31. 72,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 351,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.60.
The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $187.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.
Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.34%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cathay General Bancorp
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average is $46.31. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.99.
Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile
Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cathay General Bancorp
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Medtronic: A Dividend Aristocrat With Stability and Innovation
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Cellectis Charts Course for 2025 With Boost From AstraZeneca Deal
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Why Netflix Is the “Cleanest Story in Tech”
Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.