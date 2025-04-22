Short Interest in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Drops By 15.0%

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 934,800 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the March 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,598,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,517,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 4.1 %

NVDU stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.69. The company had a trading volume of 340,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,557. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $146.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.07 million, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 4.15.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4201 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

