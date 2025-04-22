Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 24th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1533 per share on Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance

TSE RCH opened at C$32.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.67. The company has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. Richelieu Hardware has a 12-month low of C$31.95 and a 12-month high of C$43.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd is a Canada-based company that imports, manufactures, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products. Headquartered in Montreal, the company operates across Canada and the eastern and midwestern regions of the United States. The majority of the company’s sales are derived from its operations in Canada.

