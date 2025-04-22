Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the game software company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of EA traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.72. 255,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The company has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.41.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,320. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.65, for a total value of $218,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,156.45. The trade was a 7.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,305,890. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,156,791 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,778,553,000 after purchasing an additional 605,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,702,586 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $978,650,000 after purchasing an additional 30,929 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,430,409 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $648,169,000 after buying an additional 270,991 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,257,281 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $476,540,000 after buying an additional 360,563 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,721 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $472,362,000 after acquiring an additional 120,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

