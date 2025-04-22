UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Cut to $563.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $664.00 to $563.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $650.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $660.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $608.00.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $424.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $418.07 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $538.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.