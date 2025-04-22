Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.35% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Mercer International Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Mercer International stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $4.60. The company had a trading volume of 174,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,583. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $488.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.00 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

