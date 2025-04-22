The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Stock Price

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “cautious” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.15.

Shares of NYSE:FR traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $46.17. The company had a trading volume of 178,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,970. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.68. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $58.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 42.94%. The company had revenue of $177.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.98 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,190,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,039,000 after purchasing an additional 304,589 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,276,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,401,000 after buying an additional 1,903,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,354,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,798,000 after buying an additional 747,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,492,000 after buying an additional 14,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,432,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,922,000 after acquiring an additional 130,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

