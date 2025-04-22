J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Cuts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,238 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 145,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $10,327,339.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at $24,324,191.46. This trade represents a 29.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 19,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,344,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 313,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,263,071. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $59.72 and a 1 year high of $73.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.37. The company has a market cap of $313.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.06.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

