Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Given New $32.00 Price Target at CIBC

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperformer” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.69% from the company’s current price.

WY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 530,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,500. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WY. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

