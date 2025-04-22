Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Short Interest Down 19.2% in March

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 462,200 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 571,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 331,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the fourth quarter worth about $684,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 1,095.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 125,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after buying an additional 114,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Up 1.7 %

KSPI traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,809. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $143.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.35 and its 200-day moving average is $100.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

