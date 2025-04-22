PTC Therapeutics’ (PTCT) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PTCT. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.92.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

PTCT traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $48.80. 100,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,863. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average is $46.32. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.58.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 879 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $44,037.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,444.20. The trade was a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Scott Golden sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $42,114.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,059.15. This trade represents a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,501 shares of company stock worth $1,546,088. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 424.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

