Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Price Down 4.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $21.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $17.52 and last traded at $17.14. 380,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,140,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Nur Nicholson sold 3,948 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $120,137.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,000.27. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 3,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $101,118.89. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 144,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,167.42. The trade was a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,969 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,707.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 357.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,819.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.11% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $212.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.