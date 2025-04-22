Legend Biotech’s (LEGN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 152.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.82.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.33. 149,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.98. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.53.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.00 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 66.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Legend Biotech by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the first quarter worth about $1,123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 661.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 108,509 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 513.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 39,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 33,096 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Legend Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.