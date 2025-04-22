Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Short Interest Update

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the March 15th total of 4,660,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

INTU stock traded up $9.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $577.95. 153,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $161.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $591.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $616.35. Intuit has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $714.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800. The trade was a 99.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $3,895,059.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,436,774. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $14,347,731 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.56.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

