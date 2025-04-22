JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Short Interest Up 19.7% in March

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
JE Cleantech Price Performance
JCSE stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,022. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. JE Cleantech has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32.
JE Cleantech Company Profile
