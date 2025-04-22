JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Short Interest Up 19.7% in March

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

JE Cleantech Price Performance

JCSE stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,022. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. JE Cleantech has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32.

JE Cleantech Company Profile

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units, as well as equipment parts and components.

