Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Short Interest Update

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 611,600 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 748,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Kronos Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRON traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.90. 1,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,686. Kronos Bio has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $54.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Kronos Bio had a negative net margin of 867.66% and a negative return on equity of 64.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kronos Bio by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,171,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 192,754 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $953,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Gilead Sciences Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for various cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 2 clinical trial; and KB-9558, a core oncogenic transcription factor that drives multiple myeloma.

