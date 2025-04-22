Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Short Interest Update

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 611,600 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 748,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Kronos Bio Stock Performance
NASDAQ KRON traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.90. 1,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,686. Kronos Bio has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $54.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94.
Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Kronos Bio had a negative net margin of 867.66% and a negative return on equity of 64.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kronos Bio Company Profile
Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for various cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 2 clinical trial; and KB-9558, a core oncogenic transcription factor that drives multiple myeloma.
