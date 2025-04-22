John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) & Mexico Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) Head-To-Head Survey

Mexico Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:MXE – Get Free Report) and John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mexico Equity & Income Fund and John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Mexico Equity & Income Fund alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexico Equity & Income Fund -$14.92 million -2.66 N/A N/A N/A John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund $142.41 million 4.24 N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

19.5% of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mexico Equity & Income Fund and John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexico Equity & Income Fund N/A N/A N/A John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mexico Equity & Income Fund and John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexico Equity & Income Fund 0 0 0 0 0.00 John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 1 4.00

Dividends

Mexico Equity & Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%.

Summary

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mexico Equity & Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, S.A. de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Mexbol and MSCI Mexico Index. Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. was formed on May 24, 1990 and is domiciled in the United States.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector. The fund invests in companies across all market capitalizations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P Composite 1500 Banks Index. The fund was formerly known as John Hancock Bank and Thrift Opportunity Fund. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund was formed on August 23, 1994 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.