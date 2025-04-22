MML Investors Services LLC Has $22.79 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,218 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $22,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 339,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 57,779 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 33,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,203,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,652,310,000 after buying an additional 571,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,193,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $574,631,000 after buying an additional 145,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,110. This trade represents a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.14.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $81.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $96.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.37.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

