Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Invests $4.86 Million in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 38,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

VYM stock opened at $118.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.49 and a 200 day moving average of $129.56. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $135.10. The firm has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.