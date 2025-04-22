Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Boosted by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,458 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $765,094,000 after purchasing an additional 33,414 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,784,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,090,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $3,285,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 5,972 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $343.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.52. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.01 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total value of $403,172.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,687,063.84. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. This represents a 82.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.27.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

