Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Reduced by Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,843 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 3.5% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $433.11 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The company has a market capitalization of $277.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $480.64 and its 200-day moving average is $500.95.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

