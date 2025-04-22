Aldebaran Financial Inc. Purchases 125 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Collier Financial acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. BNP Paribas reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.76.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $141.73 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.33 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The stock has a market cap of $194.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

