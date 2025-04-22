Quantessence Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,542 GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Quantessence Capital LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,542 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,554,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,045,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE GDDY opened at $165.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.19. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.23 and a 1-year high of $216.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on GoDaddy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDDY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,130,990.75. This trade represents a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $103,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,698,381.70. This represents a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,518,150. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.