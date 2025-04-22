Alta Advisers Ltd Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 361,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,646,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,552,000 after purchasing an additional 214,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.76.

PEP opened at $141.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.33 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $194.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

