RTX (NYSE:RTX) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.000-6.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.0 billion-$84.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $84.2 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Argus upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.27.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $126.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. RTX has a one year low of $99.07 and a one year high of $136.17.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.13. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RTX stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

