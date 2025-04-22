LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the March 15th total of 5,380,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LZ. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 2,750.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Quantessence Capital LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,100. LegalZoom.com has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

