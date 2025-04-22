Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Short Interest Update

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 74,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded Nature’s Sunshine Products to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Trading Up 0.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nature’s Sunshine Products

NATR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,219. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $19.92. The stock has a market cap of $211.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2,090.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter valued at $1,135,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

