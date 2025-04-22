Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 9.95%.
Hope Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %
HOPE opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.83. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.96.
Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on HOPE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hope Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hope Bancorp
About Hope Bancorp
Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hope Bancorp
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Cellectis Charts Course for 2025 With Boost From AstraZeneca Deal
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Why Netflix Is the “Cleanest Story in Tech”
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- UnitedHealth Group: Pariah to Pole Position to Buy the Dip Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.