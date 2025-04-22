Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 9.95%.

Hope Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

HOPE opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.83. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 4,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $49,508.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,267 shares in the company, valued at $227,928.61. This trade represents a 17.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on HOPE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hope Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

