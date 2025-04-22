Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in ONEOK by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in ONEOK by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 7,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE stock opened at $81.95 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.48 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.31. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 79.69%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. US Capital Advisors upgraded ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.42.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

