Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $136.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 9.77%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Stock Performance

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach stock opened at $5,474.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,657.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,623.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a 1-year low of $4,172.00 and a 1-year high of $5,800.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $28.00 dividend. This represents a $112.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.29%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account.

