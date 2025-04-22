Fayez Sarofim & Co Decreases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $422.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $531.39. The firm has a market cap of $159.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $409.85 and a 12-month high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.41%.

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. Scotiabank raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $693.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.67.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total transaction of $2,010,263.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,759,736.32. The trade was a 25.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total value of $5,166,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,506,950.58. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $13,106,062 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

