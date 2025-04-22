Eversept Partners LP Takes $10.44 Million Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 127,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,444,000. Vaxcyte accounts for about 0.9% of Eversept Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Eversept Partners LP owned about 0.10% of Vaxcyte at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 13.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,786,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,162,000 after purchasing an additional 324,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 312,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,701,000 after acquiring an additional 66,183 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $689,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,735,022.90. The trade was a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,720. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.08. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $121.06.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PCVX shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Vaxcyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $138.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Vaxcyte Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Stories

