Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Releases Earnings Results

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 8.20%.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUBN opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $69.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.35. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $25.40.

Auburn National Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

