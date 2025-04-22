Bracebridge Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 200,000 iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,610,000. iShares Bitcoin Trust makes up 0.8% of Bracebridge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. ClearAlpha Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 3.0 %

IBIT opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.29. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.