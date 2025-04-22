State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Trims Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lessened its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,557 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $30,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Melius lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $476.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.31.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TT opened at $322.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $344.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.20. The company has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $288.95 and a 1 year high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total value of $984,114.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,515,142.46. This represents a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 876 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.42, for a total value of $313,099.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,818,050.22. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.