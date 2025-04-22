Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,235,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,658,000 after purchasing an additional 152,353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,775,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,549,000 after buying an additional 136,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,117,816,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $611,322,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,980,000 after buying an additional 21,678 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $476.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.31.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT stock opened at $322.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.20. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $288.95 and a fifty-two week high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.42, for a total value of $313,099.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,818,050.22. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total value of $984,114.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,142.46. This trade represents a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

