Fayez Sarofim & Co Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,795 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in Bank of America by 3,883.2% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 545,936 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Bank of America by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.3 %

BAC opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.63. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Phillip Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

