J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 91,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,481 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $561.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $643.90 and a 200-day moving average of $733.36. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $525.99 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on REGN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,019.00 to $917.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $963.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

