TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Sells 114,058 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,058 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $15,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra Research upgraded Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.06.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 13,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $961,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,334. The trade was a 12.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 19,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,344,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,423 shares of company stock worth $22,263,071 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.3 %

KO stock opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $59.72 and a 52 week high of $73.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.47 and a 200 day moving average of $66.37.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.59%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

