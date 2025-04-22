Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share on Monday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 126.5% increase from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.13. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hiscox Stock Performance

HSX stock opened at GBX 1,165 ($15.59) on Tuesday. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,008 ($13.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,282 ($17.16). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,131.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,104.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Hiscox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.