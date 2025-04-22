Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share on Monday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 126.5% increase from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.13. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Hiscox Stock Performance
HSX stock opened at GBX 1,165 ($15.59) on Tuesday. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,008 ($13.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,282 ($17.16). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,131.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,104.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.65.
Hiscox Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hiscox
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- UnitedHealth Group: Pariah to Pole Position to Buy the Dip Levels
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Unusual Options Activity Signals Bullish Shift to Travel Stocks
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Retail Data Shows Urgency in Auto Parts: These 3 Stocks Could Win
Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.