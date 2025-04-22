Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 26.03%.

Halliburton Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average is $27.02. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $39.37.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 51,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,279,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,525. This represents a 28.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $93,756.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,646.04. This trade represents a 26.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 206,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,321,170 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.95.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

