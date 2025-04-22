Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 26.03%.
Halliburton Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of HAL stock opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average is $27.02. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $39.37.
Halliburton Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.95.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halliburton
About Halliburton
Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Halliburton
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- UnitedHealth Group: Pariah to Pole Position to Buy the Dip Levels
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Unusual Options Activity Signals Bullish Shift to Travel Stocks
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Retail Data Shows Urgency in Auto Parts: These 3 Stocks Could Win
Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.