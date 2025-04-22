Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) Declares Dividend of €0.04

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of €0.04 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 15.8% increase from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON CRN opened at GBX 160.40 ($2.15) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.12. Cairn Homes has a 1-year low of GBX 130.40 ($1.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 197.80 ($2.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.97, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 169.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 177.51.

Cairn Homes plc, a holding company, operates as a home and community builder in Ireland. The company engages in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. It also provides financial services. Cairn Homes plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

