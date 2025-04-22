Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) Declares Dividend of €0.04

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of €0.04 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 15.8% increase from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Cairn Homes Stock Performance
LON CRN opened at GBX 160.40 ($2.15) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.12. Cairn Homes has a 1-year low of GBX 130.40 ($1.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 197.80 ($2.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.97, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 169.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 177.51.
Cairn Homes Company Profile
