Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Acquires 45,199 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 890.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 45,199 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 48.3% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 11,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,106,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Lam Research by 383.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 409.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 37,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,538,000 after purchasing an additional 30,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 22.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Down 2.1 %

LRCX stock opened at $62.39 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The stock has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.41 and its 200 day moving average is $75.76.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.