Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $8.30 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. reduced its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 8,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total value of $3,241,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,486.67. This represents a 29.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,200. This represents a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $451.75 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.74 and a 1-year high of $582.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $492.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $570.00 to $520.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $517.44.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

