Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 4.81 Per Share

Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 7th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.81 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 61.4% increase from Stelrad Group’s previous dividend of $2.98. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Stelrad Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of LON:SRAD opened at GBX 135.80 ($1.82) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 136.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.32. The firm has a market cap of £180.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.25. Stelrad Group has a twelve month low of GBX 109 ($1.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 158 ($2.11).

Stelrad Group (LON:SRAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported GBX 13.05 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Stelrad Group had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stelrad Group will post 14.9369544 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Katherine Innes Ker acquired 7,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,031.45 ($13,423.59). 64.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stelrad is a leading specialist manufacturer and distributor of steel panel radiators in the UK, Europe and Turkey, selling an extensive range of standard and premium steel panel radiators, low surface temperature radiators, towel warmers, decorative steel tubular radiators and other steel “column” radiators.

