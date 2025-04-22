ME Group International plc (LON:MEGP) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.45

ME Group International plc (LON:MEGP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.45 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 29.0% increase from ME Group International’s previous dividend of $3.45. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MEGP opened at GBX 193.80 ($2.59) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 195.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 206.07. The firm has a market cap of £736.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.20. ME Group International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 155.20 ($2.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 235.50 ($3.15).

ME Group International (LON:MEGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 14.36 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. ME Group International had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 32.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ME Group International will post 15.5344418 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on ME Group International from GBX 203 ($2.72) to GBX 235 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

ME Group International plc (LSE: MEGP) operates, sells and services a wide range of instant-service vending equipment, primarily aimed at the consumer market.

The Group operates vending units across 18 countries and its technological innovation is focused on four principal areas:

• Photo.ME – Photobooths and integrated biometric

identification solutions

• Wash.ME – Unattended laundry services and launderettes

• Print.ME – High-quality digital printing kiosks

• Feed.ME – Vending equipment for the food service market

In addition, the Group operates other vending equipment such as children’s rides, amusement machines, and business service equipment.

Whilst the Group both sells and services this equipment, the majority of units are owned, operated and maintained by the Group.

